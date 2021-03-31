Eagle Baseball drops midweek game to College of Charleston

Georgia Southern baseball fell to the College of Charleston 6-3 on Tuesday night in J.I. Clements Stadium. The Eagles fall to 12-11 on the year, while the Cougars improve to 8-11.
The College of Charleston jumped out to an early lead in the third, doubling to right center field to open the scoring. In the bottom half the Eagles would respond with a run of their own, as Steven Curry singled to left field and Parker Biederer scored from third.
Charleston would regain the lead on a three-run fifth inning. Christian Avant would help the Eagles cut the lead to one, with a two-run home run to left center field. Charleston would add two more runs in the eighth and ninth to seal the ballgame and defeat the Eagles on Tuesday.
SCORING MOMENTS
TOP 3rd | GS 0 – CofC 1 | Charleston doubles to right center to score the first run of the ballgame.
BOTTOM 3rd | GS 1 – CofC 1 | GS 1 – CofC 1 | Steven Curry singles to left field and Biederer scores from third.
TOP 5th | GS 1 – CofC 4 | Charleston adds a three spot in the top of the fifth.
BOTTOM 6th | GS 3 – CofC 4 | Christian Avant hits a two-run home run to left center field.
TOP 8th | GS 3 – CofC 5 | Charleston goes up 5-3 on a throwing error at third.
TOP 9th | GS 3 – CofC 6 | Charleston adds a run on a passed ball.
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern will hit the road for the second road conference series of the season. The Eagles will face off against Georgia State with first pitch on Thursday coming at 6 p.m. from Atlanta.
GAME NOTES
- Jaylen Paden made his first career start on the mound Tuesday, pitching four and two thirds innings.
- GS pitching struck out 12 Cougar batters, while walking only one.
- Christian Avant hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning.
- Austin Thompson went 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss.
