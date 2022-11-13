Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist, 53-32, in home opener at Hanner

Andrei Savrasov scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals to lead Georgia Southern to a 53-32 win over Trinity Baptist in the Eagles’ home opener Friday night in Hanner Fieldhouse. It was Georgia Southern’s eleventh consecutive home-opening victory.



Savrasov shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and corralled seven offensive boards for Georgia Southern (1-2).

Tyren Moore tallied eight points, four rebounds and a steal, and Jalen Finch finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kamari Brown notched six points, two rebounds two steals and a career-high five blocked shots.

Carlos Curry's layup sparked a 23-6 Georgia Southern run that opened a 26-point cushion in the second half. Finch scored all seven of his points during the stretch, and Moore hit a triple and a pair of free throws. Amar Augillard capped the run with a pair of free throws to make the score 50-24 with 4:04 to play.

Trinity was held to 20% shooting – the second lowest percentage for a Georgia Southern opponent since the 1985-85 season. Carver College shot 19% in a 2020 game.

The Eagles travel to Houston for three games in the Owl Invitational next week. GS will take on Rice (Nov. 18), Houston Christian (Nov. 19) and Western Michigan (Nov.20).

Georgia Southern returns home for a string of six consecutive games in Hanner, starting with Nov. 26 against Oglethorpe.