Georgia Southern beats Old Dominion on the road, 28-23

NORFOLK, Va. — Gerald Green ran for two touchdowns and Jalen White ran for 138 yards and a score to carry Georgia Southern to a 28-23 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) took the lead for good with 10 seconds left in the first quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Vantrease to Amare Jones. White scored just before intermission to make it 14-3 and Green scored on runs of 30- and 3-yards in the second half.

The Eagles have a week off before playing host to South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 5, on Salute to Service Day and the Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Vantrease was 22-of-27 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown. Green added 91 yards on a dozen carries.

With Georgia Southern leading 28-23, under three minutes on the clock and the Eagles facing 4th-and-1 from the Old Dominion 37-yard line, Vantrease took the snap and ran straight ahead to pick up a yard and a first down.

White gained three yards on the next play, and the Monarchs called their final timeout. The Eagles went back to White, who ran for six yards, and another carry for White was stopped for no gain, setting up 4th-and-1 again. This time, White was stopped for a 2-yard loss, giving Old Dominion the ball with 32 seconds left.





With the Monarchs out of timeouts, quarterback Hayden Wolff dropped back to pass, but LJ McCloud and Jalen Jackson sacked him for a 4-yard loss as the clock continued to tick. The Monarchs spiked the ball to stop the clock, threw an incompletion to set up 4th-and-long and Wylan Free tackled Blake Watson well short of the marker to seal the win.





At the end of the third quarter, the Eagle defense came up with big stops in the Red Zone. Trailing 21-10, Old Dominion drove down to the GS 18 yard line, but the Eagles bowed up and made a tackle for loss before forcing two incompletions. The Monarchs (3-4, 2-1) settled for a 35-yard field goal by Ethan Sanchez.

Georgia Southern answered with a 77-yard drive, and added to its cushion with a 3-yard touchdown run by Green, making the margin 28-16. The Eagles converted two third downs to keep alive the 13-play drive that ate 5:46 off the clock, and Vantrease connected with Jeremy Singleton and Jjay Mcafee for a pair of 16-yard pass plays.

Hayden Wolff threw for 328 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-40 passing for Old Dominion (3-4, 2-1). Blake Watson had 108 yards on 16 carries.

Notes:

- It was the third meeting between the Eagles and Monarchs with the other two coming in the FCS Playoffs (2011 and 2012), and GS improved to 3-0 in the series.

- Georgia Southern had season lows in pass attempts (27) and passing yards (192).

- Old Dominion finished the game 3 for 5 in the Red Zone and missed two field goals. The Eagles scored touchdowns on both of its trips into the Red Zone.

- The Monarchs came into the game leading the country in sacks, but the Georgia Southern offensive line did not allow a sack.