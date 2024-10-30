By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Southern AD Jared Benko heading to Auburn as deputy AD
Benko started at GS in April 2020
Benko
Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko speaks at his 2020 introductory press conference held at the Bishop Field House at Paulson Stadium. Benko is now headed to Auburn.

Director of Athletics at Georgia Southern University since March 2020, Jared Benko was named deputy athletic director at Auburn University.

Ross Dellenger, a reporter with Yahoo Sports, made the announcement on his X feed early Wednesday morning.

According to Georgia Southern AMR, Benko began his role at GS April 1, 2020.

Benko, who had more than a decade of  leadership experience in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), came to Statesboro from Mississippi State, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Financial Officer for nearly four years (2016-2020).
The Athletics director reports directly to the university president, serves as a member of the President’s Cabinet and oversees 17 NCAA Division I varsity athletics programs, 16 of which compete in the Sun Belt Conference.
More information about this story and Georgia Southern’s next steps in finding a new AD will be reported later.