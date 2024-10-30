Georgia Southern AD Jared Benko heading to Auburn as deputy AD

Director of Athletics at Georgia Southern University since March 2020, Jared Benko was named deputy athletic director at Auburn University.

Ross Dellenger, a reporter with Yahoo Sports, made the announcement on his X feed early Wednesday morning.

According to Georgia Southern AMR, Benko began his role at GS April 1, 2020.

Benko, who had more than a decade of leadership experience in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), came to Statesboro from Mississippi State, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Financial Officer for nearly four years (2016-2020).

The Athletics director reports directly to the university president, serves as a member of the President’s Cabinet and oversees 17 NCAA Division I varsity athletics programs, 16 of which compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

More information about this story and Georgia Southern’s next steps in finding a new AD will be reported later.