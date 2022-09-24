Gators take bite out of Savannah

On a chilly Friday night, the Bulloch Academy Gators coasted to a resounding 42-0 victory over Savannah High School.







“It’s always to get a win at home,” said first-year head coach Aaron Phillips. “We didn’t have to put a lot on film tonight to give to Briarwood and it feels good to go into an open week with a win instead of a loss.”





Fullback Bryson Scott carried the load for the Gators, rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Smart cleaned up a lot of Scott’s work with two touchdowns of his own in the first half.





“He’s our dude,” Phillips said of Scott. “We want to lean on him as much as he’ll let us. He’s a good hard runner, he’s hard to tackle. In our offense, that’s what we want to do.”





Junior quarterback Ben Aaron was effective through the air, recording a touchdown and several more completions for a big chunks of yards.





Even the Gator defense got in on the scoring fest after a Luke Willoughby took a tipped interception all the way back to the endzone. The defense also recorded several sacks and forced a fumble late in the game.





“We still got a lot of work to do,” said Phillips. “We got 10 guys on defense that have never played before. This is their first time under the lights, so we still have to work really, really hard.”





“We are getting better and we are going to continue to get better,” Phillips continued. “We’re going to be playing our best football in October.”





The Gators now shift their focus to their matchup with Briarwood in two weeks as they look to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season. BA sits at 3-2 and undefeated at home to begin the season.



