Gators survive six overtimes to win 38-36

For the Bulloch Academy football team 300 yards is a decent outing. 300 yards in penalties is a different matter. Thursday in Lyons the Gators were flagged 24 times for 280 yards and had to battle through six overtimes before they finally knocked off Robert Toombs 38-36. “I feel like we were the better team, but nearly 300 yards in penalties makes it difficult to win,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “I think we ended up getting flagged for almost every penalty you can imagine and things just escalated when our kids starting showing their frustration from all the calls. We let them hang around and no matter what the circumstance we just have to learn from this one and move on.”