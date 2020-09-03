Gators kick off 2020 vs. Hornets

Like many high school football teams, the Bulloch Academy Gators were always hopeful they could get the season underway, and now it looks like they will. The Gators actually had to move their game from Friday to Thursday due to a lack of officials, and will take on Savannah Country Day Thursday at 7:00 at Gator Alley.







“It has been a major challenge with COVID-19 and the pandemic,” said Bulloch Academy coach Steve Pennington. “We have stuck to our protocol, we have had to overcome some obstacles, but our players have been responsive. Our attitude has been every day we practiced we practiced as if we were going to play, and I feel that has kept our spirits high.”





The Gator players have had to deal with the uncertainty all off season, and are feeling as excited as they ever had to have a chance to play Thursday night.





“We have worried about being able to play, and if our season would just get cancelled,” said senior kicker Olen Anderson. “As seniors we are so excited because we know from last spring how things can just get shut down. I feel like everyone at the school is ready for some football.”





“We know that there is always the chance this could be our first, and last game,” said senior linebacker Cam Harrison. “We have all decided that we are going to play every game as if it is our last one. We have had so much on our shoulders with COVID and other things, it has really actually brought us all closer together.”





The game Thursday has plenty of significance, especially for the Gators. This will be the first time a Bulloch Academy football team will be taking the field against a member of the GHSA. There has been talk that the Gators may indeed make the jump to the GHSA, and if things go well Thursday it could go a long way in helping to make that decision.





“It’s a great opportunity to play a GHSA team, and especially one of Savannah Country Day’s caliber,” said Pennigton. “They went 11-1 last year, and won 11 straight ball games. The good thing is I feel we are equal in many ways in regards to the number of players on the team. It definitely gives us a chance to measure where we are, and where we may need to go.”





The Gator players, and even many of their parents have always heard the arguments as to why they couldn’t be competitive against a member of the GHSA. Thursday they get a chance to answer those questions and arguments.





“I think a bunch of people have doubted us in that we couldn’t compete with members of the GHSA,” said Anderson. “I’m excited to show that we can, and I believe that we can compete with those teams.”





“This is a great chance for us to make a name for ourselves,” said Harrison. “It makes it even more exciting to be able to answer a challenge like this. We aren’t going to back down from any team, regardless of who it may be.”





As for the challenge that will take place on the field, the Hornets are coming off an 11-1 record, and while they lose a lot of seniors from the offensive and defensive line coach Pennigton knows they still have plenty of firepower.





“They were 11-1 last year and were led by a sophomore quarterback, who is returning,” said Pennington. “They have some great skill position players including some talented running backs and wide receivers. They have excellent nt speed and like to throw the ball. We just have to make sure we do our assignments, and be fundamentally sound so whatever they throw at us we will be prepared for.”





Bulloch Academy will tee things up at 7 p.m. at Gator Alley.