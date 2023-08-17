Gators get things started at Tiftarea

The Bulloch Academy Gators have had a couple scrimmages under their belt as they prepare for their season opener Friday on the road at Tiftarea. Head coach Aaron Phillips feels the team showed progress from their first scrimmage against Portal to their jamboree format last week against Glascock County and Jenkins County and is hopeful to take the next step this Friday in Chula.







“We came out of the gates against a couple great playmakers in Portal’s Amir Jackson and Elijah Coleman in our first game. I thought we did a pretty good job overall with the exception of a few busted plays that they were able to turn into touchdowns. This past week we really turned it up on offense against Glascock County scoring 34 points in a half. We then held a very tough Jenkins County team in check on the defensive side of the ball in a scoreless half.”





This week the Gators look to get the season off on a positive note as they travel to Tifton to battle Tiftarea. The Panthers struggled to a 1-9 record in 2022 and Bulloch Academy won last season’s opener 42-20 in Gator Alley. Regardless of what happened last year, Phillips expects his team to come out focused Friday night knowing each Friday means even more to the Gators in GIAA.





“When you play in this division it is based on rankings and every week is like playing a region game,” Phillps said. “We have preached to our kids that we have had two tune-ups and Friday things really count. One slip up could keep you from hosting a playoff game or even making the playoffs.”





Friday night Phillips hopes the Gators don’t think it will be another cakewalk as Tiftarea is much improved.





“They were very young last year and return a lot of guys including a good quarterback in Landon Crossnon who can really spin it,” Phillips said. “Coach Erik Soliday is a Hall of Famer and has won over 200 games. He is an offensive mastermind and we know they will have a solid offense with their spread attack. We set our defense up to play against spread teams so this will be a good test for us. We have confidence that we can put points on the scoreboard and are team is anxious and ready to go.”





Bulloch Academy and Tiftarea are set for a 7:30 start Friday night in Chula.