Gators drop 12-7 decision to Augusta Christian

Three home runs weren’t enough to pull the Bulloch Academy Gator baseball team through Thursday night as sloppy play in the field resulted in eight errors and the Gators tasted defeat for the first time this year falling to Augusta Christian 12-7.

The good news for the Gators was Carter Hennon hit a pair of 2-run homers and Bryson Scott added a solo shot. The bad news was Bulloch Academy committed eight errors and BA pitching didn’t help the cause as they issued 10 walks.

"We struggled a bit on the mound and in the field and Augusta Christian played a lot cleaner game,” said Gator coach Keven Nix. “Our pitchers didn’t have great command and we didn’t help them in the field. We got some home runs, but we have to learn we can’t just rely on the long ball for runs. We also have to be able to manufacture some runs.”

The Gators entered the game not really having being tested this year with a 3-0 mark. Nix felt the one good thing to come out of Thursday’s game was playing a team like Augusta Christian revealed some things.

“This was a good team we played tonight and I am glad we scheduled them,” Nix said. “You learn a lot about your team in a game like this and it really points out the things you have to work on. I think it’s important to play some good teams to get us ready for region play.”

The Gators jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Hennon hit his first bomb to straightaway center field. Augusta Christian responded with a run to get within 2-1 but in the third Hennon delivered another 2-run blast, this time to left-center. The next batter Bryson Scott put it in about the same place for a 5-1 lead.

The wheels started coming off for the Gators in the fourth as the Lions hit a pair of home runs themselves, and added a couple more after Gator miscues to go up 7-5. They’d tack on a couple more in the fifth to extend the lead to 9-5. The teams traded runs in the sixth and then the Lions added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Hennon led the Gators going 3-4 with five RBIs. The Gators fall to 3-1 and will next host Briarwood Saturday at 1:00.