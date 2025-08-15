Gators begin title defense vs. Portal

For the second straight season the Bulloch Academy Gators and Portal Panthers will square off in the Erk Russell Classic Saturday night at 9 p.m. at Paulson Stadium. Last year the Panthers gave the undefeated Gators their closest contest of the season as they battled back from a 13-point deficit to get within a two-point extra point of winning before falling, 19-18.

The Gators followed the close victory with 11 straight wins in capturing their first state title since 1997. Head coach Aaron Phillips feels playing a tough team like Portal helps the Gators to prepare for their season and also knows the environment for the Erk Russell Classic is something his team and fans enjoy.

“Being here in Statesboro and being able to play in the Erk Russell Classic is an honor,” Phillips said. “It is huge for our school, and our kids are fired up about it. We get to play Portal which is turning into a bit of a rivalry, and I hope we can keep that going.”

Portal coach Jason McEachin remembers last year’s game in which the Panthers fought back from a late-game hole and feels this year it’s important to get off to a quicker start.

“They are a good football team, and they are going to score some points,” McEachin said. “I feel like the key for us is to answer if they do score early. We have made it a point of emphasis to try and keep them out of the end zone, but if they do score, we must do our best to answer and not find ourselves down a couple of touchdowns.”

The Panthers may have missed out on the state playoffs last season, but Philips is aware they won the region two years ago and feels they pose a problem with size and athletic ability.

“They are big on the hoof, and it will be a great challenge for us,” Phillips said. “They will be a lot like Jenkins County who we saw in a scrimmage a couple of weeks ago. They play in a tough region and have a lot of talent, and it is important to play teams like this to get us ready for the season.”

McEachin is aware the Gators won the GIAA state title last year, and even though they lost many seniors he knows they will be a tough challenge Saturday night.

“It starts with their quarterback who is returning and can run the ball as well as throw,” McEachin said. “They may not be as big up front on the offensive side of the ball but the guys they have can fire off the ball very good and they are far from small. Donya Garvin is a tough runner, and we are going to have to try and wrap him up. On defense we are familiar with coach Chris Kearson who was at ECI. They base out of a 50 defense, and they have some pretty good athletes on that side of the ball.”