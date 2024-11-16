Gators advance to GIAA state championship with 20-14 win over Brookstone

The Bulloch Academy Gators played flawless defense for about 45 minutes in their semifinal matchup Friday at Gator Alley against Brookstone. A couple of mental lapses made things look a little closer than they were but when the smoke cleared the Gators knocked off the Cougars, 20-14, and are heading to the GIAA state championship next Saturday night at Paulson Stadium.

“We pretty much dominated the game tonight, but things did get a little too close for comfort there at the end,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “They are a great team, and very well-coached. They match up with our size and it took us a little while to get going on offense. The good thing was our defense played lights out for the majority of the game and gave our offense a chance.”

The Gator coaching staff and players were hopeful they could get a chance at revenge, and it would actually be Chance who helped lead them to the victory. Gator senior linebacker Parker Chance came through with three interceptions ending Brookstone drives and setting the offense up for two of their three scores.

“What can you say about Parker Chance,” Phillips said. “He had the game of his life and made some really heads up plays out there. A lot of seniors really stepped things up tonight and I am so proud of them.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the run-heavy Gator offense was sparked by a pass play. Quarterback Sam Hubbard hit Shamar Jenkins on third and long for a first down at midfield. Hubbard then scrambled ahead for a 30-yard run. A facemask penalty would put the Gators inside the Cougar five-yard line and a few plays later Jenkins scored to give Bulloch Academy a 7-0 lead.

“That score was huge for us,” Phillips said. “We really needed to put some points up before the half. Sam made a nice pass to Shamar and then had a great run.”

The 7-0 score would hold up through halftime. In the second half Brookstone quarterback Broughton Branch was hit and tried a pass over the middle. Chance actually tipped it to himself and gave the Gators the ball at the 50-yard line.

The offense took advantage of this turnover as Hubbard hit a wide-open Billy Crider in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. The extra point failed and it was 13-0.

Early in the fourth the defense created their third turnover of the game. Broughton was hit hard by Braylon Cone and coughed up the ball which was recovered by Jack Lanier. The offense was unable to take advantage, so the defense gave them the ball back again. Chance made a leaping interception at the Cougar 48-yard line.

Running back Donya Garvin was injured in the third quarter, and his replacement B.J. Smart promptly reeled off a 45-yard run before being tackled at the three-yard line. Sam Hubbard finished the Gator scoring with a diving touchdown for a 20-0 lead.

With 2:20 to play in the game Branch heaved a pass downfield which was caught by Maxwell Jones who broke a tackle and then outraced five Gators into the end zone to cut the lead to 20-7. The Cougars then recovered an onside kick and Branch hit Jakeith Tolbert who broke a tackle and went 45-yards for a touchdown to trim the lead to 20-14 with 1:57 to play.

The Gators recovered the next onside kick and ran out the clock to end the game. The victory puts the Gators into the state championship game next Saturday at Paulson Stadium. The Gators actually started the season in Paulson as well with a 19-18 win over Portal.

“We are the only team in the state who got to start at Paulson, and end at Paulson,” Phillips said. “I am so proud for this team, this community and the fans. It’s not over yet. We are going to celebrate this tonight, and then we are back to work Saturday at 7:00 a.m.”