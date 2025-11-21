Former Eagle Steven Fisk in the field at the RSM Classic

Former Georgia Southern golf standout Steven Fisk earned his first PGA Tour victory at last month’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson Mississippi. Thursday morning he teed it up for the second straight season at the RSM Classic in Sea Island.

Fisk finished 49th last year and currently sits at 104th after firing a 1-under 69 on the par-70 Seaside course at Sea Island. Fisk struggled to get things going on the front nine which included a double bogey on the second hold. He got things going on the back nine with birdies on 11, 13 and 15 before a bogey on 16 leaving him with some work to make up in order to make the weekend.

“I definitely struggled a little bit today but it is nice to be back here close to home,” Fisk said. “You can’t beat the weather though so it’s been nice."

The good thing for Fisk is he has been known to play some of his best golf when his back is up against the wall. Notably he got hot late to make it out of Q-School a few years ago at the Landings Club in Savannah. He also heated up on the back-nine at the Landings Club a couple years ago for his first Tour Victory on the Korn Ferry Tour, and did it again last month with birdies on five of his last eight holes to hold off Garrick Higgo to win his first PGA Tour event at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

“Sometimes you can just get into these zones, unfortunately they come few and far between,” Fisk said. “I was able to capitalize last month and take advantage of an opportunity I gave myself. I like being under the gun sometimes and having some pressure. I think I perform my best in those situations. I get a chance to play Plantation on Friday and there are some birdies to be had so I just need to go out there and play like I am capable of playing.”

Playing at Sea Island this week gives Fisk a chance to see his family and friends and he had a few out on the course cheering him on Thursday including Eagle head golf coach Carter Collins.

“Any time I am near Statesboro or Atlanta people seem to come out to support me,” Fisk said. “I think that is really nice of them and it’s good to be able to catch up when I can.”

The RSM Classic wraps up the fall season for Fisk as he sits in a relaxing position of knowing his spot on the PGA Tour for next season is secure.

“Winning last month provides job security,” Fisk said. “This fall I really looked at as an opportunity to win something and lock up my card for a couple years. You work so hard to get out here and stay here. I got a little break in August so I plan on grinding a little more over the winter.”

Fisk tees off Friday at 9:03 on the Sea Island Plantation Course alongside Harris English (-3) and Daniel Berger (-4).