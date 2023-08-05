Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers are excited about getting the 2023 season underway and have their sights set on getting back to the state playoffs.

One of the areas coach Jason McEachin is optimistic about the season is the Panther defense, which he feels is much improved. The Panthers return six players with varsity experience as a starter including Lucas Cribbs who has really stood out to head coach Jason McEachin on the defensive front.

“Lucas Cribbs has been a leader for us when it comes to work ethic and effort,” McEachin said. “He always gives his best effort with everything he does and is always willing to help in any way possible. He has earned a starting position on our defensive line and we are counting on his effort big time there this year.”

“I feel that the team is steadily improving and we are all putting forth better effort every day,” Cribbs said. “I have really been working on pad level and being able to defeat double teams. I think I bring a hard-working attitude to our football program. I feel like the depth we have at multiple position is a big improvement over the past couple of years, and I think we can make it to the state playoffs.”