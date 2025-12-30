Eagles top Mountaineers in Birmingham Bowl

Coach Clay Helton said the best Christmas present his team gave him was the ability to join them once again on the field for a bowl game. Monday afternoon they added a late present as well, capping the season with a 29-10 victory over Appalachian State in the JLab Birmingham Bowl to finish the season with a 7-6 record.

On top 13-7 at the half, the Eagles pulled away in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns set up by a couple of long runs by running back O.J. Arnold who had 151-yards rushing. They were also helped by a defense who came up with four interceptions including three in the red-zone.

“On a day when it was blowing pretty hard out there it was about playing great defense and running the ball,” said coach Clay Helton. “I think both teams figured as they game went on throwing the ball into the wind would be tough. This is three wins in a row against our rival, and a fourth-straight bowl game for 25 of our seniors who finish off their careers with a bowl championship.”

From the time the two teams hit the field it was evident that the Mountaineers were a much different team from the one who met the Eagles only last month in Boone. Appalachian State dressed less than 70 players for the bowl game compared to over 100 for Georgia Southern.

Many Mountaineer players opted out and are already in the transfer portal. While the Eagles may see a fair share of players leave as well. Coach Helton was excited that the entire team was with them in Birmingham.

“I am so proud of what those men in the locker room represent,” Helton said. “Every one of them chose to be on the field and not one player opted out. They will all make decisions coming up, but not one decided to enter the transfer portal before our game. We were one football family out there and I hope that is the trend that happens in college football,”

The lack of depth for App State forced coach Dowell Loggains to put defensive back Matthew Wilson in at quarterback for the majority of the game. Wilson had his moments as he led the team in rushing with 110 yards and a score, but he also threw two costly turnovers in the red zone. Two of four Mountaineer interceptions in the game.

“They are usually an up-tempo offense,” Helton said. “With the situation they were in they decided to try and slow the game down and give us limited possession opportunities. Our defense found ways to get off the field. Whether it was third down stops or turnovers and I am so proud. One of the game balls went to coach Darius Safford. In a time of transition and adversity the coaches put all of their concern not into themselves but into their players, and our players rallied around that.”

The Eagle defensive players gave plenty of credit to the mentality interim defensive coordinator Darius Safford brought to the team over the past month. Helton announced Tuesday Safford was promoted to assistant head coach. He will also coach the defensive backs.

“This new mentality on defense started about three weeks ago,” said linebacker Brendan Harrington. “We had our first meeting to prepare for the bowl game and we adopted a new ‘Black Flag’ mentality from coach Safford. That means we will never back down, regardless of where the ball is on the field. We aren’t going to flinch and do everything we can to stop the other team from scoring. It’s a credit to the players and the coaches for stepping up today.”

The Eagles got on the board on their opening drive as running back Terrance Gibbs took a direct snap and went into the end zone from one yard out for a 7-0 lead. The Eagles got a long run by Arnold and eventually got down to the one-yard line but were only able to come away with a 23-yard Tripp Bryant field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Appalachian State added a score by Wilson but the Eagles answered before the half with another field goal by Bryant which Helton called the play of the game.

“I thought getting those points before the half were crucial,” Helton said. “We knew we were getting the ball to start the third quarter and we needed some momentum going into the locker room.”

The Eagles proceeded to come out in the third and score a pair of touchdowns. Arnold set up the first one with a 58-yard run and freshman quarterback Weston Bryan capped the drive with a three-yard scoring run. After the second interception of the game by Dorrian Smith, J.C. French hit Marcus Sanders Jr. with a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it a 26-7 game.

The Eagles finished the season winning four of their final five games and Helton is hoping to ride that momentum into the off season.

“Starting in November with their backs against the wall this team found a way to get it done,” Helton said. “I am proud of our coaching staff but players win games and I am so proud of what they have accomplished. I have been a part of some special games in my career but I’m not sure if I have been a part of more special men.”