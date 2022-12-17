Eagles revving up for bowl game

A year after one of the worst seasons in school history the Georgia Southern Eagles are back in the postseason getting in some advantageous practice this week at Paulson Stadium as they prepare for their Camellia Bowl matchup with the University of Buffalo.





After the struggles of 2021 and sweating out their sixth win to become bowl eligible Georgia Southern players and coaches have had some spirited practices before heading to Montgomery AL. next week. According to head coach Clay Helton the Eagles finished their fourth practice on Thursday. They have two more scheduled before a quick Christmas break and then come back next week for a couple of practices in town before heading to Montgomery.”





“We look at it like we don’t got to play the game of football we get to play,” said Helton. “We fought like heck to have one more opportunity. This team is really special and we just didn’t want it to end. We fought as a team and now we get to reap the benefits by going to going to Montgomery and we get to play a great team in Buffalo and we get to play together one more time. This will be the last time this team gets to play together and we know how special that is.”

After playing in back-to-back bowl games his sophomore and junior season Eagle defensive lineman Dillon Springer thought his career may have ended with a 3-9 senior campaign. Springer was given the chance to return for a bonus year and is among the sixth-year seniors who are savoring a chance to play one more time.





“I am feeling very grateful for this opportunity,” said Springer. “To get another chance to play as a Georgia Southern Eagle is special. Right now, I am trying to focus on what is directly ahead and not what will happen after playing my last game. I am trying to live in every moment of this until it ends. We plan on going out there and showcasing our culture and what Georgia Southern University is all about.”





With the extended break between the last game and the bowl game on the Dec. 27 the Eagles have had time to get a little healthier. After the Appalachian State game, the Eagles looked like a M.A.S.H. unit and had to count on walk-ons and players who hadn’t really seen the field all season.





Helton said things are still not great, but did say the Eagles are seeing improvement in running backs Gerald Green and O.J. Arnold as well as receiver Marcus Sanders Jr. and defensive lineman Justin Ellis.





“I do think a lot of guys are getting closer,” said Helton. “Marcus Sanders has been practicing but he is battling turf toe and at that position that is difficult. Justin Ellis was a warrior in the Appalachian State game and suffered a number of stingers in that game so he is recovering from that. We expect him to be ready for the game. Gerald Green has started doing some functional football movement and looked good. He will practice the next few days and we will see where his confidence level is. O.J. Arnold is practicing full speed and looks good. We will continue to monitor him.”





Tickets for the Camellia Bowl on Dec 27 in Montgomery AL are on sale and can be purchased at the Georgia Southern ticket office or go to gseagles.com.