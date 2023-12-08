Eagles QB Beau Allen enters transfer portal

Georgia Southern quarterback Beau Allen has entered the transfer portal.

This will be Allen’s third round in the portal of his collegiate career. He started in his hometown of Lexington as a player at Kentucky. Then, after two seasons, he transferred to Tarleton State where he spent one season with the Texans. After that is when he ended up with the Eagles for a season in Statesboro.

Allen did not see any action in 2023 behind Davis Brin.

Over his two seasons as a backup with Kentucky, Allen went 11-19 for 132 yards. At Tarleton State, he was the starter and became the WAC Newcomer of the Year by passing for 2,836 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Allen played high school football at Lexington Catholic in Kentucky where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 463 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He finished as a Top-50 QB in the class and as the No. 5 recruit out of the state of Kentucky.

It may take some work to get eligible on what will be his fourth school in five years.