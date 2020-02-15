Eagles look for clean sweep of weekend

The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team once again sent fans on a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but ultimately came out on top with a 79-69 victory over Coastal Carolina Thursday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.





The Eagles (16-10, 10-5 Sun Belt) took an 8-point lead and extended it to 18 with just over seven minutes to play. But - in a trend that has become all too familiar to GS supporters this season - the team hit an offensive dry spell that combined with seven consecutive field goals made by the Chanticleers (13-13, 6-9) as the lead shrank to just four points with over two minutes left.





Georgia Southern was able to find one final burst, sealing a season sweep of CCU and remaining in a tie for second place in the conference standings as Georgia State also won its Thursday night game.





“We had some nice spurts and got some stops to help us win this one,” GS coach Mark Byington said. “(Coastal) went on some runs and we had some rough spots, but we stayed the course. We showed some courage down the stretch and won a tough game that we needed to have.”





Out in Louisiana, there was more good news on the Georgia Southern front as the women’s team outlasted UL Monroe 72-66 to earn a season sweep over the Lady Warhawks.





Jaiden Hamilton continued her sensational freshman season for the Eagles (8-15, 5-7 Sun Belt), leading the team with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field with a trio of 3-pointers included. Mya Burns scored 14 points and Hailey Dias-Allen scored 10, with Alexis Brown just barely missing a double-double on her 10 rebound, nine point night.





The victory marked the first road Sun Belt win for the Eagles this season.





“I'm glad. ULM, they're scrappy,” GS coach Anita Howard said. “But to be our first road win in the conference, I will take it any way, shape or form. And also to have our first close game, to be able to close it close out, I'm very pleased. We still need to work on some things, like being disciplined and executing better down the stretch."





With the win, the GS ladies remain in a tie for eighth place in the conference, but are well on pace to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt tournament.





Both teams will be looking to cap off weekend sweeps today.





The GS men will welcome Appalachian State to Statesboro for the first time in three years with a 4 p.m. scheduled tip. The Eagle ladies will be visiting UL Lafayette in hopes of repeating an 83-67 drubbing of the Cajuns from back in December.