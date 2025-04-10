Eagles close out spring practice with Blue-White Game at Paulson Stadium

The Georgia Southern football team concluded spring drills with their annual Blue/White game Saturday at Paulson Stadium. Using a mixed scoring system where both sides of the ball could earn points, the offense topped the defense, 48-31.

The Eagles will resume team practices in late July in preparation for the 2025 season opener at Fresno State on Aug. 30.

The Eagle offense lit up the scoreboard with 48 points and over 600 total yards of offense. The Eagles had 132 yards on the ground and nearly 500 yards through the air. Returning starter J.C. French, backup Tyler Budge and coach Clay Helton’s son Turner each threw for at least one touchdown and, most importantly, for coach Helton there were no turnovers in the game.

“The last time we saw each other we were in the Superdome,” Helton said. “We lost that bowl game because of turnovers. We have stressed an emphasis on protecting the football and have done a good job all spring. The true test was playing live football today and we had zero turnovers. Even last year in our spring game, we had four turnovers. I felt the quarterbacks really protected the ball and the runners ran physical and they protected the ball, too.”

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, Helton has been impressed by what he has seen from his offensive line this spring.

“They are such a mature group,” Helton said. “You look around at all our experience with our left tackle and right guard having been here for five years, the left guard and center have been here for four years. Our right tackle has been here three years giving us a mature group and even their backups have some maturity and provide depth.”

Quarterback French also was impressed from what he has seen from the offensive line this spring and is also enjoying the weapons he has at receiver.

“The big guys up front have done a great job holding their blocks,” French said. “We have a lot of speed and size at receiver and that has been great. I think we are significantly ahead of where we were last year. We have a lot of guys coming back and instead of starting from scratch the new guys are getting used to our culture and our overall team continues to grow.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Helton came into the spring concerned having lost the reigning Sun Belt defensive player of the year in Marquez Watson-Trent, but has been pleased with what he has seen.

“You lose a great player like Mar, but you look up and see guys like Brendan Harrington and Brandon Tyson, as well as several other linebackers filling that role and doing it really well,” Helton said. “The other thing that really stands out is the secondary. We all know how good our defensive front is but we really needed to make the back end strong. Being able to add the six defensive backs we have with plenty of height and playmaking ability.”

Helton has also enjoyed being able to spend time with his son Turner, who transferred from Western Kentucky, and had two touchdown passes Saturday.

“It has been really neat to have him around and see how his teammates have welcomed him in,” Helton said. “I remember playing for my dad in my last year and how special that was to me. I don’t take it for granted and I’m glad he’s an Eagle. I am glad he’s having the experience he is having and he is working every day to get better and adding to a room that continues to build depth.”