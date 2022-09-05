Eagle golf earns runner-up finish at Notre Dame

Coming off an appearance in the NCAA Nationals the Georgia Southern golf team has picked up where they left off the last season. The Eagles had a strong finish Monday, and finished as runners-up at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Ind.

Paced by the play of Mason Williams, Ben Carr and Hogan Ingram, who all placed in the top-10 individually, the Eagles finished one stroke back of the University of Florida in an impressive field of teams.

“It was definitely an exciting week,” Collins said. “The guys played some phenomenal golf. This golf course plays as difficult as I’ve ever seen it. The rough was very thick and the greens were fast, but I feel like they handled the adversity of the golf course very well and that got us in great position today playing in the last group. There was some pressure playing in the last group and we struggled a little but finished strong and I’m very proud of them.”

The Eagles came out of the gates a little slow Monday, but turned it on in the final none holes. Mason Williams birdied six of his final seven holes to fire a 64 and placed third individually. Ben Carr birdied three of his last four holes part of a 12-under round for the team who fell one shot short of forcing a playoff with Florida.

“There were a couple of really good teams ahead of us today and we knew we had to hold or gain position in such a strong field,” Collins said. “We really played some fantastic golf on the back nine which is typically the tougher of the two nines. I’m just so happy about how they kept their focus and kept their foot on the gas. They showed a lot of grit and they continue to show a lot of people how good they can be.”

For Williams his 64 Monday is tied for the 10th lowest round in school history as he placed third individually. Williams missed last fall with a wrist injury but was still named an All-American after an impressive spring.

“He had a phenomenal summer as he finished runner up in the Southern Amateur,” said Collins. That was a big step for him and he continues to make big steps. He only played that one semester this past year and was still named to the All-American team which says a lot. He is a special talent and he just continues to do great things.”

The last time Ben Carr played an official event it was in front of a national audience as he finished runner up in the U.S. Amateur August 21 at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus N.J. Collins said he was glad Carr had some down time between then and now and thinks Carr is capable of another special season.

“He played some fantastic golf in New Jersey and has just been able to carry it on as he is a fantastic golfer,” said Collins. “He was able to get a little rest in Statesboro after the U.S. Am ateur and I know that did him some good. He had a great tournament and I am proud that he didn’t let the moment he had up in New Jersey affect him as he played great.”

Ingram shot a bogey free round of 67 and placed tied for seventh. Wilson Andress played his final 13 holes at 2-under par to shoot a 71 and tied for 54. Brantley Baker shot 6-over for the tournament and placed tied for 48, while Hayden Carner played as an individual.

Up next the Eagles have a quick turnaround as they will fly out to the University of Minnesota’s Gopher Invitational Sept. 11 and 12.