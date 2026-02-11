Cone's 49-points propels Statesboro to 72-62 win over So. Effingham

Statesboro High advanced to the region semifinals after a 72-62 win over South Effingham Wednesday night at Effingham County. Ja’Caiden Cone had a game-high 49 for Statesboro. The school record for points in a game is 52 held by Eric Ferguson who set the record in 2008.

“That’s just who he has been all year,” said coach Keith LeGree. “He also had eight steals so he’s getting baskets off his defense too. He has been a vocal leader and has led by example and its been a while since Statesboro had a player like him.”

Cone had 31 of the Blue Devils' 34 first half points. Statesboro led 34-33 at the half. Statesboro went on a 7-0 run to end the first half and started the third quarter on a 7-2 run. South Effingham cut the lead 49-47 late in the third quarter before Statesboro went on a 13-2 run to pull away. Charles Harris scored 10 for the Blue Devils and Cone was 16-18 from the free throw line.

“I felt like defensively we didn’t execute the gameplan we had put together,” LeGree said. “We were trying to make them beat us from outside but we let them get in the paint and got some easy shots. When we went on those runs, we rebounded the ball well and got in transition. Charles played well in the second half and that was good but we have to do a better job of getting the other guys off to a better start to begin the game.”

Next up, the Blue Devils will play Evans the No. 1 seed from the north subdivision Thursday at 5:30 in Hinesville.

“Evans can flat out score and shoot the basketball from three-point range,” LeGree said. “They don’t have a lot of size but they run the offense through their guards so we have to contain the dribble-drive and make them take contested shots. We have to pound them inside and drive t the basket and use our size to our advantage.”