Champs! Images from Sunday's game and celebration as South Georgia Tormenta FC brings Statesboro its first professional sports championship. (Photos by SCOTT BRYANT/Herald Staff) South Georgia Tormenta FC celebrates their USL League One Championship with ticker tape and fireworks at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Jamil Roberts, top, gets a lift from teammate Pablo Jara as the team celebrates their USL League One Championship over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. Roberts scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Jamil Roberts points to the crowd after his goal in the second half which provided the winning margin in their USL League One Championship victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC owner Darin Van Tassell celebrates with players following the team's USL League One Championship victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Kingsford Adjei, top, avoid contact from sliding Chattanooga defender Timmy Mehl during first half againt in Tormenta's USL League One Championship game victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Owen Green, right, and teammates thank excited fans following the team's USL League One Championship over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Kazaiah Sterling, top, celebrates his successful penalty kick for a 1-0 lead in the first half during the USL League One Championship game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC fans celebrate the team's USL League One Championship victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Kazaiah Sterling, top, discards Chattanooga's Daniel Navarro during a scuffle in extra time at the end of the game as Tormenta holds on to win the USL League One Championship the Red Wolves at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Tobias Otieno gives the USL League One Championship trophy a smooch following the teams victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Gabriel Cabral, bottom, writhes on the ground after a foul as Chattanooga's Alex Tejera proclaims innocence during second half action in the USL League One Championship game at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC takes the field with some young fans before the USL League One Championship game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Jamil Roberts, center, is surrounded by teammates after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the second half of the USL League One Championship game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) As fans cheer and wave their scarfs, South Georgia Tormenta FC huddles up just before the start of the USL League One Championship game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Adrian Billhardt, top, vies for the ball with Chattanooga's Aaron Lombardi during the USL League One Championship game at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC fans, front, duel fans of the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's washes down a virtual sip of tea after giving his team a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick during the USL League One Championship game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Deshawon Nembhard, top, sends a header past teammate Kingsford Adjei, left, and Chattanooga's Devin Benton during the USL League One Championship game at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) After the final whistle blows, South Georgia Tormenta's Josh Phelps, left, lets out a victorious scream as teammates pile up to celebrate their USL League One Championship at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC players thank flag-waving fans for their support following their USL League One Championship victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC players and coaches perform a victory dance after winning the USL League One Championship over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC players take their place on stage before receiving the USL League One Championship trophy at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant) South Georgia Tormenta FC players remember David Carter Payne, a Tormenta League 2 player who died in a hit-and-run accident in July, as they celebrate their USL League One Championship at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6. 