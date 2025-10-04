Bulloch Academy rolls to a 55-28 win over Hilton Head Christian

The Bulloch Academy Gators football team came into Friday’s matchup at home against Hilton Head Christian having beaten their last two opponents by an average of 45-13. Friday at Gator Alley that was basically the halftime score as the Gators cruised to a 55-28 win over their visitors from South Carolina.

Bulloch Academy got three touchdowns from Danye Garvin and a couple touchdown passes from J.B. Roach who was filling in at quarterback for a banged-up Sam Hubbard. After the game head coach Aaron Phillips was pleased by the overall effort of his team but frustrated by the number of penalties the Gators received throughout the game.

“We are struggling with our home association,” Phillips said. “We go on the road and have two football games where we had no penalties and we come back here and get hit with over 10 or 15 once again. I liked the way we played primarily on offense. Our defense got a challenge from them throwing so much and that should serve us well if we learn from our mistakes.”

The Gator defense did manage to come up with five interceptions, but did get beaten deep a couple times Friday night. On offense Bulloch Academy did not punt as they scored on every drive except the one fumble they had and the final possession where they ran out the clock.

“We continue to run the ball well and I was proud of the way J.B. Roach came in and really ran the offesne well,” Phillips said. “We have the luxury of having two really good quarterbacks and I was glad J.B. got a chance to show what he can do back there.”

The Gators improve to 5-1 overall and will next hit the road for their region opener Thursday night at Frederica.