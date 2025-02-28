Bulloch Academy riding hot streak to start baseball season

The Bulloch Academy baseball team has struggled to make a state playoff run in baseball recently despite advancing to the state the past three years. Coming off a state title in football coaches and players are hoping to make some noise in the state in baseball this year.

The Gators are currently 4-0 on the season and have played a few tough teams along the way with the latest win being a 10-1 victory over defending state champion Augusta Christian Monday at Gator Alley.

Under the guidance of first year head coach Jason Godbee the Gators have outscored their opponents 41-3 and he feels the best is yet to come from his team.

“I feel like we are definitely taking steps in the right direction,” Godbee said. “There are a lot of tough teams in GIAA Class 4-A around the state with some Division 1 talent. For us to be ready to play them we have to make sure we are playing a tough schedule and I feel like we are doing that.”

Monday the Gators got a great performance on the mound from sophomore lefthander Sam Hubbard who allowed only two hits and one run over five innings of work while striking out nine.

“Sam is a special sophomore,” Godbee said. “He comes in and hits his spots and does a good job of working ahead in the count. There are always a few areas for improvement, but he knows how to minimize the damage. We have kept him on a 75 pitch, pitch count as we continue to ramp him up for the rest of the season. He has a lot of upside and hopefully we can continue to get that from him.”

Andrew Welker came through with a pair of hits and five RBIs in the Gators win over Augusta Christian while Jacon Avery added a two-run homer. Godbee has liked what he has seen from his offense particularly their approach at the plate.

“We have a good mix of power and some guys who put the ball in play for us,” Godbee said. “We have talked to the team about setting the tone at the plate and believing. We talked earlier today about attacking the fastball early and we had success with that. I think this can be a special group as long as we keep putting in the work and believing in the process.”

Next up For Bulloch Academy they will at Thomas Jefferson Thursday for a 4 p.m. start before travelling to Mt. deSales for a 6 p.m. Friday first pitch.

Elsewhere Statesboro High is 3-5 and 1-0 in region play after a 12-2 win at home against Bradwell. The Blue Devils host Bradwell at 6:00 Friday.

Southeast Bulloch is 2-3 after a tough 7-0 loss at Wayne County. The Jackets host ECI Thursday at 6:00.

Portal is 4-1 and 1-0 in region play. The Panthers are coming off a 13-3 win over MCA and will next travel to MCA for a 6:00 start Friday.