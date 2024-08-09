Bulloch Academy Football 2024

The Bulloch Academy Gators are coming off an 11-1 season in which they advanced to the semifinals of the state playoffs before losing a heartbreaker – 24-22 – to Brookstone at Gator Alley.

The Gators steam rolled their opposition in the 2023 regular season, with the one exception being a 22-16 win over rival Pinewood on the road. BA outscored their opponents in the first 11 games 430-85, and were ranked among the top teams in the state throughout the season.

“Winning is contagious,” said head coach Aaron Phillips. “We graduated 13 seniors, but the guys we have back have made giant strides in the weight room and are just so hungry to get the season underway.”

Offense

The Gators lost five players on offense, including quarterback Ben Aaron, leading rushers Isaiah Smart and Reid Clifton. Fullback Donye Garvin who rushed for more than 1,000 yards, is back and 2023’s leading receiver Shamar Jenkins has been converted to A-back.

One area Phillips feels will be a strength this year is the offensive line.

“Last year we were very blessed at the skill positions,” Phillps said. “We had a good rotation at A-back and fullback. This year, our depth and starters returning is much better up front. We are going to average about 6-2 and 260 pounds across the front line, and those guys are big and strong. Our skill position players are talented and fast, but we don’t have as many of them as we did last year.”

The quarterback battle will be a key to success this year, as sophomores J.B. Roach and Sam Hubbard try and fill the shoes left by Aaron, who threw for 611 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 840 yards and nine scores.

“J.B. and Sam both bring a lot to the table,” Phillips said. “They split reps last year on JV and we could do that again on varsity. J.B. is a kid who knows the quarterback position as he has played it since he was a little kid. He has poise and knows what to do. Sam is an athlete who is fast and elusive and is more of a running back who is playing quarterback.”

Defense

While Phillips is counting on the players up front to lead the way on offense, he also feels it will be the players in the trenches that provide the biggest strength on defense. The Gators lose five starters from a year ago, but the six they return are primarily up front.

“Just like on offense, our strength on defense is up front,” Phillips said. “J.T. Lee is 6-3 and 250 pounds and is already receiving scholarship offers. Braylon Cone is a 6-2, 270-pound sophomore who is a 1,000-pound lifter. T.J. Durden is 6-2 and 245 pounds at defensive end and runs and tackles well.

“Our top linebacker is Josh Mager, who just got back from a wrestling recruiting visit to Arizona State and is about 6-0 and 200 pounds. Parker Chance was an all-region selection at linebacker, and Shamar will be anchoring our secondary.”

Schedule

The Gators are moving down to Class 3-A for the 2024 season. And while moving down sometimes means lesser competition, in the Gators case, it actually means even tougher competition, which will be reflected in their schedule.

“Our schedule is a lot tougher this year,” Phillips said. “We open with Portal and then have Claxton, as well as John Milledge and Tattnall Square, who are two of the toughest teams in all of GIAA over the past 10 years or so. We then get into our region schedule, which is always solid. I like our team though, we are coming off a successful year and are looking to take another step this year.”

Bulloch Academy opens the season in the Erk Russell Classic August 17 against Portal.

2024 Schedule

Aug. 17 Portal (GS)

Aug. 23 at Claxton

Aug. 30 at Augusta Christian

Sept. 6 Robert Toombs Christian

Sept. 13 at John Milledge

Sept. 20 Strong Rock

Sept. 27 Tattnall Square

Oct. 11 Frederica

Oct. 18 at St. Andrews

Oct. 25 Pinewood