PORTAL, Ga. — On April 19, 2023, Ottis Burke Jr. heard our Lord and Savior say, “Welcome home, my son. Your time on earth is done. You fought the fight and kept the faith. A crown of life you have won!”



Bishop Burke began his service in the ministry in September 1969 and evangelized throughout many states before he felt God calling him to be a pastor. He and his late wife, Lois, and their only child moved throughout South Carolina, Georgia and New Mexico to minister and carry the word of God.

Upon his retirement, he and Lois moved to Portal in 2000. This became their home. The people of the community grew to know and love them, and many referred to them as “Nanny” and “Papa.” They became Nanny and Papa to everyone around.

Bishop Burke obtained many awards for his work in the ministry. Many were saved and baptized under his ministry. Even to his last days, he still asked everyone if they died, would they go to Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his late wife of 44 ½ years, Lois Yvonne Burke; his parents, Ottis and Janie Burke; his beloved great-granddaughters, Raelynn Grace Rivers, who he called “Sassy Grace,” and Paisleigh Ann Hill, who he called “Baby J”; as well as many other loved ones who had gone on before.

His legacy will be cherished and forever remembered by his wife of five years, Mary Youmans Burke; his only daughter, Susan Burke (Ross Craven); his grandchildren, Brett Rivers (Deidre), Brittany Berry (Brian), James Hill (Aimee), Dalton Burns, Austin Coleman, Ka’lex Hayes and Katelyn Daughtry; great-grandchildren, Aleigha, Brian, Jackson, Emma, Alayna, Jacob and Caroline; his bonus children, Maryann Watson (Trent), Nancy Lowe, Charles Proveaux and Anthony Long; bonus grandchildren, Amber Watson, Paul Watson (Autumn) and James Lowe (Jessica); one great-grandchild, Lily; his sister, Esther Wilson (Dean); his niece, Velma Dean; nephews William Duck and Glen Deal; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family will honor him with a homegoing service at Aaron Worship Center on Saturday, April 22, with a visitation at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral starting at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Joy Jarriel officiating. Burial will follow at Branch Church in Jenkins County.

Pallbearers will be Brett Rivers, James Hill, Jeremy Burns Jr., Austin Coleman, William Duck and William Duck IV. Johnny Martin and Brian Berry will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2023

