Obituary - Robert J. Smith

Robert J. Smith, 77, passed away August 21, 2024, at his residence under hospice care.

He was the son of Melvin H. Smith and Nina Strong Westgate.

He served in the United States Navy from 1965-1971. He was a first class petty officer and served on the USS Denebola during the Vietnam War.

He also received the Natural Defense Service Metal.

Robert spent most of his life in Florida and then moved to Georgia in 2005.

He loved to bowl, play golf and bingo and watch football.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Smith; son-in-love, Dave Hiser; grandsons, David Roucoulet, Paul Michael Murray, Steven Pitts and Weston Hiser.

Surviving are his son, Mathew J. Smith Sr. (Cindy); daughters, Debbie Hiser and Barbara (Dudley) Whitfield; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at the Masonic Lodge in Cobbtown, Ga. The lodge is located at 7088 Main Street.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2024

