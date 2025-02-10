Obituary - Willie Hugh Mallard

Willie Hugh Mallard, 86, passed away at his home on February 9, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jean Woods Mallard; granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Girardeau; father, George Washington Mallard; mother, Wilma Akins Mallard; brother, Charles Riley Mallard; and twin sister, Wilma Sue Mallard Schryver.

He was a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 1956. After graduation, he had a brief stint at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), but decided college life was not for him. He then decided to join the workforce, and never looked back.

Prior to his retirement, he worked at King Finishing for over 50 years. He attempted to retire a few times, giving in and going back, but eventually gave in and quit for good. He always said if he left, they would close the plant down, and he ended up being right about that.

If you knew Hugh, you probably heard him say if he lived to be 30, he would live to be 100. He fell short of that by a few years, but he had an amazing 83 years prior to his illness.

He loved his daughters, grandchildren and his four-legged grandbabies. A few things he dearly loved was being outside working in his garden, cutting grass, feeding the fish or visiting his buddies and having a beer or two or three. In the last three years as his health and vision declined, he still attempted to cut the grass, although you may need to go behind him and cut the strips he missed, but at least he gave it a shot.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Mallard Girardeau and Jennifer Mallard Stephens (Greg Stephens); and grandchildren, Steven Girardeau, Logan Stephens, Caitlyn Girardeau and Landon Stephens (Emily King Stephens) and one brother, Carl Mallard of Utah.

The services will be held at Joiner-Anderson with visitation on Wednesday, February 12, at 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Logan Stephens, Landon Stephens, Alan Spence, Stacy Spence, Randy Mallard, Robbie Mallard, Rathan Mallard and Paul Hodges.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 7 Allen Cail Drive Suite A, Statesboro; or Bulloch County Animal Services, 81 Mill Creek Road, Statesboro.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







