‘No Kings’ protest Saturday to begin with ‘sidewalk march’ to courthouse

This Saturday’s “No Kings” protest in downtown Statesboro will feature a 10:30 a.m. “sidewalk march,” to the 11 a.m.-1 p.m. rally on the Bulloch County Courthouse grounds. A rally there was the singular feature of two previous No Kings events and variously named predecessor events in 2025.

A flier posted by the Young Democrats of Bulloch County on their Facebook page and circulated by a number of other local organizations invites participants to gather at Luetta Moore Park for the sidewalk march. But it also states that people who can’t march or prefer not to can meet the marchers at the courthouse.

Billed as “No Kings 3, Statesboro, GA,” the local happening is one of more than 50 events in Georgia alone slated for March 28 dotted on the interactive map of the “No Kings National Day of Mobilization” at www.nokings.org. The site states than more than 3,000 events are planned nationwide for Saturday.

After the heading “In America, we have no kings,” the site’s homepage lists organizers’ grievances, beginning, “Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. …”

The first protest billed as a “No Kings” event here and elsewhere was held June 14, 2025, which was Flag Day and the date of the U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump promoted and attended the D.C. parade, and June 14 is also his birthday.

Then a second set of “No Kings” demonstrations were held Oct. 18, Estimates of the crowd size for the one on the Bulloch County Courthouse varied. Interviewed around the middle the event, Julianna Leverette, who obtained the permit from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, estimated about 450 people had turned out.

That October rally was actually the sixth similar protest on Courthouse Square in the middle of Statesboro in 2025, but only the second titled “No Kings.” Two protests, with smaller crowds turning out, had been held in April, the first called a “Hands Off” protest, and the second said to be part of a national 50501 Movement for peaceful protest under the slogan "50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.”

A previous rally, also on the courthouse lawn, was held March 4, 2025, specifically in support of immigrants and against the federal government’s treatment of them during the immigration crackdown. It followed a demonstration on Feb. 22, 2025 with the slogan, “We the People. Not the Billionaires.” Opposition to various actions and policies of the Trump administration have been the common thread.

Fliers for this Saturday’s protest list the Bulloch County Democratic Committee, the Statesboro Migrant Support Group, Indivisible Statesboro GA12 and the Young Democrats as participating organizations.

The organizers again have a Sheriff’s Office permit for the gathering at the courthouse, Leverette stated Wednesday. Keeping the opening march on the sidewalk avoids the need for street closings and a city parade permit, she and Chief Charles “Mike” Broadhead of the Statesboro Police Department confirmed in emails.

“As for the walk portion, they have not requested assistance from the police, and as long as they remain on the sidewalk (or at least don't disrupt traffic) they can travel with no permit necessary,” Broadhead wrote. “GreenFest is co-occurring that day, so we have officers assigned to be present for both gatherings.”

The 10th Annual GreenFest, organized by Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, will be based one block away from the courthouse, on East Vine Street behind City Hall. GreenFest begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m., so only its set-up should overlap the protest time.