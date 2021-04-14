Obituary - William Shane Barrow

CLAXTON -- William Shane Barrow, age 47, passed away April 13th, 2021, at Landmark Hospital.

Born in Landstuhl, West Germany, and raised in Georgia, he graduated from Claxton High School in 1994. He became paralyzed September 28th, 1991, from a diving accident.

He enjoyed reading and playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Barrow; and grandparents, JD and Ruby Dickerson and Delores and CJ Barrow.

Survivors: his mother, Emma Barrow; two sisters, Lisa (Bob) Daniel of Bellville and Sherrie (Trent) Bradley of Statesboro; half-sister, Ashley Barrow of Texas; and half-brother, Wes Barrow of Claxton; nieces and nephews, Thorn and Casey Anderson of Soperton, Nicholas and TJ Bradley of Statesboro, Alex (Maggie) Daniel and Stephen Daniel, all of Connecticut; one great-nephew, Wyatt Anderson of Soperton; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation: Thursday, April 15th, 2021, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral: Friday, April 16th, 2021, at Brewton Cemetery Tabernacle starting at 11 a.m. Burial: Brewton Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Thorn Anderson, TJ Bradley, Nicholas Bradley, Stephen Daniel, Alex Daniel and Sam Driggers.

Remembrances: In leu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army and The Gideons.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.



Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2021

