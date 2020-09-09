Obituary - William Perry "Pete" Davis

CLAXTON -- William Perry "Pete" Davis, 69, passed away September 7, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.He was a native of Metter, Georgia, and retired from the U.S. Army and Georgia Southern University. After retirement, he moved back to Claxton, Georgia.Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his daughter, Brooke Davis; and brother, Ronnie Davis.Survivors: wife, Judy Cardell Davis of Claxton, Georgia; two sons, William Davis II of Claxton, Georgia; and Lucas Davis of Nevils, Georgia; one daughter, Brandy (Daryl) NeSmith of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother, Ricky Davis of Statesboro, Georgia; and Paul Youmans of Daytona, Florida; sisters, Sharon Davis of Brooklet, Georgia; and Pam Pollard of Brooklet, Georgia; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.Visitation: Thursday, September 10, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.Funeral: Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Burial: Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.Remembrance: American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231; or a charity of choice.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



