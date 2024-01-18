Obituary - William Howard “Bubba” Prosser

BROOKLET, Ga. -- William Howard “Bubba” Prosser, age 63, passed away January 13, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

William “Bubba” was born in Statesboro, Ga., on April 16, 1960, to Bloyce William and Annabell Dumas Prosser.

He lived, up until the sixth grade, in Brooklet, Ga., near the family farm.

In the early 70s, his parents and grandparents made the bold move to sell the farm and move to Colonel’s Island, where they owned and operated Half Moon Marina and Restaurant for several years.

Bubba’s new home at “the coast” was a perfect fit for the farm boy from Bulloch County.

His teenage years were spent hoisting boats, catching fish and bait shrimp, finding and towing in stranded fisherman and when he was lucky, perfecting his rooster tale while water skiing in the rivers around the marina.

After graduating from Bradwell Institute in 1978, Bubba found work as an electrician’s helper and moved inland.

He never forgot how special a place the coast is and returned to his old stomping grounds every chance he got.

Bubba became a master electrician and worked for companies in and around Savannah, Ga., for many years before going into business for himself. He owned Prosser’s Cabling and Electric for over a decade.

He enjoyed that work and was good at it, but it kept him away from home several days a week. Bubba needed a career change. Joining his father, Billy, at Prosser’s Wholesale Seafood gave him a taste of his former life on the coast, but also allowed him to live and work near his three children, who were the lights of his life.

Since his father was shrimping full-time, Bubba gradually took the helm at the store and Prosser’s Seafood was born.

He served Brooklet and surrounding communities, building a loyal customer base and making many friends for over 10 years until his untimely passing.

He will be remembered for his big smile, his devotion to his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, his exceptional pool shooting abilities and to a core group of friends his love of camping along the Ogeechee and cheering on his favorite NASCAR driver on Sunday afternoons.

William “Bubba” Prosser is preceded in death by his mother, Annabell Dumas Scott.

He is survived by his parents, Billy and Sylvia Prosser of Brooklet and Charles Scott of Register; his sisters, Sabrena Prosser, Sharon Sheffield and Stacy Kearny; his brothers, Lynn Prosser, Guy Freeman, Steve (Maggie) Freeman and Andy Freeman. Most importantly, he is survived by his three children, Elizabeth, Rachel and Colton Prosser; and his grandchildren, Averitt and Aurora, who were the lights of his life and will remain the lights of their mother and grandmother, Dina NeSmith’ss lives.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Visitation with family and friends will follow the service.

Family, friends and customers of Prosser’s Seafood are encouraged to stay a while and reminisce about their time spent with Bubba.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Williams, Tim Bohler, Tommy Robinson, Robert Dominy, Brent Colson and Gerald Ward.

Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2024

