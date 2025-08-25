Obituary - William Groover “Billy” Tyson

William Groover Tyson, 93, departed this life bound for glory after a lengthy illness and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Born on August 18, 1932, in the Westside Community of Bulloch County, Billy was the youngest child of Ziba Franklin Tyson and Mary Magdalene Groover Tyson.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Daisy Futch Donaldson Tyso; and his three siblings and their spouses, Julia La Rue Tyson Mallard and Walter Hampton Mallard of Statesboro, Theresa Wildred Tyson Smith of Alexandria, La.; and John Paul Tyson and Mary Lee Williams Tyson of Statesboro and Fort Pierce, Fla.

Known by several names, Billy was variously called William, Billy Groover and most lovingly, Uncle BG.

He is survived by five nieces and nephews to whom he meant the world. They are Carlton Franklin “Frankie” Tyson and Joyce of Jacksonville, Fla.; Walter Hampton “Chip” Mallard Jr. and Marie of Lexington, S.C.; Paulette Tyson Burgess of Fort Pierce, Fla.; Mary Theresa “Missy” Mallard Bennett and Lovett of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ann Tyson Starling and Lee of Statesboro, Ga.

In addition, Billy is survived by and will be greatly missed by many Tyson and Groover cousins.

Billy is also survived by his wife’s children and their spouses, whom he loved as his own, Mary Anne Donaldson Rowand and Bruce, Joan Donaldson Parrish and Chris and John David Donaldson and Miriam, all of Statesboro.

In his younger years, Billy attended Westside School and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School class of 1949.

He was a lifelong member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, where he especially enjoyed the Christian fellowship in the men’s brotherhood.

Having grown up on a farm, Billy was no stranger to hard work and sacrifice and was employed throughout his working career in jobs related to agriculture. In his youth, he worked at the Statesboro Ginnery, loading and unloading bales of cotton by hand. For many years, he was employed by the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) promoting practices that helped conserve soil, water and other natural resources. In addition, he was employed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Federal Crop Insurance Program, evaluating and estimating crop damage for area farmers. Ultimately, he continued in his father’s footsteps serving the farming community as an income tax preparer, operating Tyson’s Tax Service until his retirement at the age of 80. Here he welcomed his neighbors as clients as they shared their annual gains and losses.

His calm, humble, gentle demeanor and complete trustworthiness had baby birds, kittens, as well as children, eating out of his hands. There was always a chickadee at the windowsill awaiting a cracked peanut or an orphaned kitten mewing for its bottle. Uncle BG was the first to celebrate family births with special homemade gifts, always taking photos and sharing in the joy of each family holiday.

A bachelor and caregiver for his parents until his late 60s, he was the “fun uncle” who spoiled and cheered on his family through all life events. He held a special place in his heart for others, especially members of his extended family.

On July 6, 2001, Billy married his lifelong friend, Daisy Futch Donaldson, and delighted in the 22 years of marriage they shared until her death in 2023. As he once wrote to her in a Valentine’s Day card, “A rose is a rose, but my Daisy is forever.”

Billy was an active member of his community throughout his life. An excellent cook, he was often called on to share his culinary skills in the preparation of wild game dinners. He was a founder and longtime member of the Bulloch County Wildlife Club, sharing his love of the outdoors with young and old. He was a member of the Statesboro Hunting Club, where many tales were told around the fire; and he was a member and former treasurer of the Bulloch County Historical Society, where his love of genealogy flourished.

God granted Billy 93 trips around the sun and all who knew him were especially blessed to have been a part of his orbit.

The family of Billy Tyson gratefully acknowledges the loving care provided by the staff of Brown’s Health and Rehabilitation Center for the past several years, where he was treated with love and kindness. In addition, we appreciate the supportive staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice, who assisted in his care during his final days.

A graveside service will be held in the Tyson Family plot at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 2290 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Guests are welcome to share their memories of Billy at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Billy’s memory to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 or the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church cemetery fund, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or The Bulloch County Historical Society, 315 Savannah Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



