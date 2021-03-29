Obituary - William Clifford Hodges Jr.

MILLEN, Ga. -- William Clifford "Bill" Hodges Jr. of Millen, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the age of 70.

He was born January 1, 1951, in Dublin, Georgia, the first of three children to William Clifford Hodges and Ida Ackerman Hodges.

Bill and the Hodges family relocated to Millen from Savannah when he was 8. He graduated from Jenkins County High School in 1969, lettering in football and basketball, and later playing volleyball and basketball in the Millen Recreational Church League.

Bill was also passionate about Shelby Mustangs and his father’s business, Millen Motor Company.

A devoted member of Millen Baptist Church for over 45 years, Bill served as a deacon and as a former chairman, taught Sunday school and contributed to many various church committees over the years.

After two years at Middle Georgia College, Bill completed his BS degree in business Administration and Accounting from Georgia Southern College in 1973.

Working his way to comptroller at Brooks Instruments in Statesboro, Ga., in 1996, Bill went to work for Arthur and Cecil Howard at Claude Howard Lumber Company, where he remained for 20 years until his retirement in 2016.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bobby Brinson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Chris Moore Hodges; three daughters, Cassie Hodges Black, Whitney Hodges John (TJ), Lee Hodges Yelton (Rocky); his brother, Steve Hodges (Lynne); and sister, Patty Hodges Brinson; and granddaughters, Caitlin Belle John, Della Kate Yelton, Sadie Ann Yelton and Mary Ellis Yelton. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and their families.

The funeral will be held on Friday, April 2nd, at 11 a.m. at the Millen United Methodist Church, 413 North Gray Street, with the Rev. Brad Ashbury and the Rev. Dr. Cliff Morris officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior, with a graveside service immediately following at Millen Cemetery.

A memorial has been established through the Millen Baptist Church Building Fund, O. Box 827, Millen, GA 30442.

Pallbearers will be Lawton Brinson, Travis Brown, Chad Brown, Brandon McCormick, Jamie Hotchkiss, Bill Howard, Claude Howard and Joe Sasser.

Honorary pallbearers include Barry Bloser, Bobby Dailey, Clark Deloach, Cecil Howard, Zack Stroup, Darrel Clifton and deacons of Millen Baptist Church.

Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 876, 364 East Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222, FAX: (478) 982-5224.



Statesboro Herald, March 30, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



