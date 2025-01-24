Obituary - William "Billy" Campbell Jr.

William "Billy" Campbell Jr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 22, at Ogeechee Area Hospice with his sister at his side.

He was a retired security guard.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Campbell Sr.; and his mother, Mary Scott Campbell of Screven County; sisters, Darlene Rud of Screven County and Eva Eastwood of Bellevue, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Doug Rud of Screven County and Ed Roundtree of Garden City.

He was survived by his sister, Judy Roundtree of Brooklet; and four nephews, three nieces, eight great-nieces, six great-nephews, two great-great-nieces and three great-great-nephews.

Billy loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved the Tennessee Volunteers and fishing.

He will be greatly missed by his family, good friends, but especially his fishing partner, Gauge Sheppard, and dog, Roscoe.

A private celebration of life will be held in the spring with family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation to the Broken Outreach Advantage, 2309 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, GA 30906.

Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Campbell family.





Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







