Obituary - Wendell Douglas DeLoach Sr.

In loving memory of Wendell Douglas DeLoach Sr.

Wendell Douglas DeLoach Sr., a devoted father, loving grandfather and cherished family man, peacefully passed away at the age of 71 in Statesboro, Ga., at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 19th, 2024.

He was born in Collins, Ga., and his legacy is deeply intertwined with the bonds of family and the warmth of his affection.

Wendell was the beloved son of Partridge Lester DeLoach Jr. and Dorothy Mae Williams DeLoach. He shared a special connection with his sister, Pamela DeLoach Brown; and his brother, Gerald Devon DeLoach.

The DeLoach family was not just a bloodline; it was a source of unwavering support and lifelong camaraderie.

As a father, Wendell leaves behind a profound impact on the lives of his children. His son, Wendell Douglas DeLoach Jr., daughter and daughter-in-law, Jessica Nichole DeLoach and Ariana Christian DeLoach, remember him with love and gratitude for the guidance and love he provided throughout their lives.

Wendell's legacy extends to the next generation through his cherished grandchildren. Victoria Lei Ceriale, Wendell Douglas DeLoach III and Torsten Damien DeLoach were the apples of his eye, bringing immeasurable joy and laughter into his life.

Wendell's journey through life was marked by compassion, wisdom and a steadfast commitment to his family. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his kindness and the enduring love he shared with those fortunate enough to know him.

A memorial service to celebrate Wendell's life will be held on March 10, 2024, at noon at George L. Smith State Park, located at 371 George L Smith State Park Road, Twin City, GA 30471.

May he rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love and memories he leaves behind.

Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2024

