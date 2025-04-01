Obituary - Virginia Inez Gorham Kask

Virginia Inez Gorham Kask, 70, of Kingsland, Ga., formerly of Swainsboro, Ga., and Statesboro, Ga., died in her home Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Eastbrook Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Kask was born July 13, 1954, in Dawson, Ga., to the late Rev. Jack I. Gorham and Frances Randall Gorham Stramoski. She was the stepdaughter of the late Wesley Stramoski. She was married to Daniel T. Kask in 1972, who preceded her in death in 2016.

She was an animal lover and always had at least one pet in her life. She enjoyed taking care of her plants, reading, spending time with friends and family and telling stories.

Survivors include two sons, David (Tendril) Kask of Kingsland, Ga.; and Nick (Tyler) Kask of Philadelphia, Pa.; siblings, David (Vickie) Gorham of Statesboro, Ga.; Jackie (Lamar) Flanders of Cataula, Ga.; and Andy (Robin) Gorham of New Albany, Ohio; stepbrother, Earle (Patricia) Stramoski of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughter, Jessica Tallman of Virginia Beach, Va.; step-grandsons, Ian Mock, Caleb Mitchell and Tyler Mitchell, all of Kingsland, Ga.; great-grandson, Bennett of Virginia Beach, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Wanda (Don Wayne) Roberts of Tifton, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA or the MS Society.





Statesboro Herald, April 1, 2025

