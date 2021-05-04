Obituary - Virginia Ann Everett

Virginia Ann Everett, 61, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice after an extended illness on May 2, 2021.She was able to touch the lives of many, many people through her career of teaching high school mathematics for 32 years. She taught at David Emanuel Academy in Stillmore, Ga.; Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Ga.; Statesboro High School, Statesboro, Ga.; and Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Ga., where she served as head of the Mathematics Department until her retirement in 2012.After retirement, she continued her outreach by becoming a tutor to students who needed her help, high school or college level. Her unique ability to help students understand has made her a favorite among many.Virginia, a faithful follower of Christ, was forever seeking His face. Her faith and love were shown in every part of her life and compassion for others was most evident in her ability to mentor others. She was humble, compassionate and ever charitable in giving to those in need and truly walked her faith daily.She was predeceased by her father, George R. Peterson.She is survived by her mother, Carol Peterson of Statesboro; her sister, Denise King (Manuel) of Jesup, Ga.; a brother, Walter Peterson (Theresa) of TyTy, Ga.; two daughters, Kristen Parker (Greg) of Augusta, Ga.; and Elizabeth Phoenix (Eric) of Brooklet, Ga.; four grandchildren, Michael Parker, Amitiel Parker, Haniel Parker, Noah Dyches; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. H. William Perry officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Jeff Peavy, Dennis Moore, John Frazier, Tom Bigwood, T.G. Simmons and John Page.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



