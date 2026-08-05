Obituary - Violeta Guites Pena Slone

Violeta Guites Pena Slone was born on June 28, 1940, in Bacolod, Philippines, to the late Felix and Felicita Pena. Growing up in the Philippines alongside her six brothers and five sisters, Violeta developed a vibrant spirit, a deep devotion to faith and a heart dedicated to serving others.

A devoted military wife, Violeta proudly supported her beloved husband, Herman C. Slone Jr., throughout his 47 years of service in both the United States Navy and Army. Her journey took her across the globe, from the Philippines to Germany, and through various military posts across the United States during and after the Vietnam War.

On November 22, 1963, Violeta officially became a naturalized United States citizen, a moment of great pride in her life.

Violeta was a hard-working and selfless woman who balanced managing a loving home with working outside of it. Over the years, she worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), cleaned her local church, provided home care for the Travis family and taught gymnastics.

Always eager to give back, Violeta spent countless hours volunteering with the American Red Cross, local military wives' clubs, Meals on Wheels and various church ministries. Whenever a need arose, Violeta was always the first to offer a helping hand.

A devout Christian who loved the Lord deeply, Violeta lived out her faith through genuine warmth, affection and joy. She greeted everyone she met with a bright smile, a big hug and unconditional love, ensuring that everyone around her felt valued and cherished.

She was a faithful member of Minter Lane Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas, and later, after making her home in Georgia, became a faithful member of Primitive Baptist in Statesboro, while also attending Union Baptist and Memorial Baptist in Sylvania.

Violeta embraced life with boundless enthusiasm and joy. Cooking, singing and dancing were among her greatest passions. She loved preparing delicious meals for family and friends, and even cooked for the local radio station in Abilene, Texas, ensuring no one ever went hungry in her presence.

Music moved her soul. She sang in the choir at Primitive Baptist, volunteered her vocal talents at Southern Manor in Statesboro and loved traditional church hymns. A passionate fan of Elvis Presley, Violeta was famously the first one on the dance floor, swirling, shaking and kicking her feet in the air to his music. If anyone claimed they couldn't dance, Violeta would lovingly smile, tell them 'Yes, you can!' and immediately grant them a quick lesson.

Violeta lived an active and adventurous life filled with simple treasures: traveling, playing golf, swimming, camping, visiting the lake, riding four-wheelers with her husband, playing kickball with the kids, jumping on the trampoline, doing cartwheels, dressing up, having tea parties and above all, delighting in every moment spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Violeta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Herman C. Slone Jr.; her parents, Felix and Felicita Pena; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman Sr. and Thetis Slone; her six brothers and five sisters from the Philippines, her sisters-in-law, Patsy Slone Bryan and Helen Slone of Abilene, Texas; and her son-in-law, Wayne Quick.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennie Torres (Martin Sr.), Patsy Thompson (Jimmy) and Glenda Hinojosa; her grandchildren, Martin Torres Jr. (Hailey), Jennifer Rosset (Rick), Samantha Torres (Jimmy Hollowell), Kristin Quick (Ron Whidby), Kara Quick Smiley (Shawn), Andrea H. Frizzell (Blaine), Ben Thompson (Jonna), Austin Thompson (Mallory) and Dalton Thompson (Shannon); her great-grandchildren, Kennedy Smiley, Tatum Smiley, Sophia Whidby, Jillian Thompson, Bella Thompson, Caroline Thompson and Daniel Thompson; her sisters-in-law, Rose Pena (Las Vegas) and Sharon Ragle (Texas); her nephews, Eugene Pena (Venus) and John Pena; along with several beloved nieces and nephews in the Philippines.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 8th, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Elder Randy Waters and Justin Brannen officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Keith Quick, Randy Morton, Donnie Lovett, Don Colbert, Andy Robbins and Roger Brannen.

Honorary pallbearers will be staff, residents and volunteers of Bethany Lodge as well as the staff and volunteers of Ogeechee Area Hospice and Richard Cleland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at www.oahospice.org or to The Lodge at Bethany at www.bethanyway.org.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.