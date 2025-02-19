Obituary - Valarie Crozier Kirkland

Valarie Crozier Kirkland, 87, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on February 17, 2025. She was a devoted wife, mother, nana and friend.

Valarie was born on December 29, 1937, in Douglas, Georgia, to the late Patrick Henry Crozier and Vera Roxanne Vickers Crozier.

She married the love of her life, the late Rufus Kirkland, in 1958. She devoted many years to raising her children before working at First Bulloch Bank until her retirement.

A longtime member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Valarie also enjoyed volunteering with the Bulloch County Elections Board. She was known for always wearing her lipstick and surprising her family with fabulous one-liners. A dedicated follower of current events, she kept the news station playing in her home at all times. Valarie was an exceptional cook, particularly famous for her classic Southern biscuits. She always had a snack to share, whether cookies for her grandchildren or treats for her beloved dog, Bella, and cat, Roxie.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Susie Crozier Sutton, Bennie Crozier Stevens, Mary Frances Crozier McDermott and Sylvia Crozier Bray; and by her brothers, Warren Horace Crozier, William F. Crozier, Ray Crozier and Butch Crozier.

She is survived by her children, Angela (Tim), Diana (Mid) and Carroll (Sandi); six grandchildren, Caitlin (Adam), Matthew (Jenn), Hannah, Bryant, Sallee and Delaney; and three great-grandchildren, Leland, Hadley and Timothy. She is also survived by her siblings, Tommy (Beverly) Crozier and Patricia McClelland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Valarie will be remembered for her discerning perspective, quick wit and unwavering love for her family.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 21st, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A graveside service will be held at Douglas Cemetery on Saturday, February 22nd, at 11 a.m. in Douglas, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2025

