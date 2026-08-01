Obituary - Tony Lee Joiner

LEEFIELD, Ga. – Mr. Tony Lee Joiner, 50, died Friday, July 31, 2026 at his residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and surrounded by his family. Tony had fought a courageous fight after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in December of 2025.

Tony was born in 1976, to Renea Starling Joiner and Jerry Joiner of Statesboro.

He was a 1994 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following high School, Tony was employed with Jones Building Supply in Brooklet for several years. He later began his career in construction, where he worked with his brother-in-law, White’s Construction for over 10 years. He then started Tony Joiner Home Improvement, which he owned and operated until he began his position in September of 2018, as maintenance manager for Birdsong Peanuts-Ogeechee Buying Point.

Tony’s greatest joys were his family and the time he and Evelyn spent traveling the United States in their camper, visiting many state parks and camp grounds. He loved his granddaughter, Evie and the time spent playing with her.

He had a reputation for being the one that could fix anything, or give instructions as to how to do it.

Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Renea Starling Joiner and his grandparents, Cecil and Lucille Joiner and Sammie and Mary Lee Bryant Starling.

Surviving are his wife and soulmate/heart, Evelyn White Joiner; a daughter, Tiffany Joiner, a son and daughter-in-law, William and Kaitlyn Joiner, his granddaughter, Evie and grandson Sammie, who is due in a few weeks; his daddy, Jerry Joiner, sister, Terri Joiner Mullis all of Leefield; his daddy-in-law and mothers-in-law, Palmer and Judy White of Nevils and Barbie and Emory Davis of Cedar Crossing; his brothers and sisters that became family over 35 years ago, Angie and Terry Turner of Nevils, Tony and Teresa White of Sandersville, John and Paula White of Nevils, Daniel and Kali White of Nevils, Michelle and Buddy Turner of Nevils and Tina and Larry Colbert of Nevils, his childhood best friend that he considered his brother, Jamie Tipton and his wife Robin of Leefield. Many nieces, nephews and extended family, that he considered major parts of his life, also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Keith Hamilton officiating.

Interment will be at Joiner-Anderson Family Cemetery, Joiner Family Farms, 580 Spring Creek Road Statesboro, Ga. 30461.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Rushing, David Rushing, Jason Joiner, Shane Stewart, Brandon Selph, Eric Deal, Stacey Girardeau and Jimbo Hendry.

Honorary Pallbearers will be co-workers and staff of Birdsong Peanuts.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Catherine’s Sport Fishing Club Cancer Benefit, 300 Winnie Way Brooklet, Ga. 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.