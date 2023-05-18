Obituary - Tom Littles Jr.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Mr. Tom Littles Jr., age 81, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Acclaim Rehabilitation Center in Jersey City, N.J.

Tom was born February 19, 1942, to the late Tom Littles Sr. and Effie Littles in Statesboro, Ga.

The viewing will be on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Watson Mortuary Service at 26 Gifford Avenue, Jersey City, N.J.

The funeral will start at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Watson Mortuary Service with Bishop Anthony Cherry officiating. Cremation will follow.

Family and friends can send condolences online at www.watsonmortuaryservice.com.





Statesboro Herald, May 18, 2023

