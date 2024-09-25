Obituary - Holli Lane Strozzo

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Holli Lane Strozzo passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Holli was a passionate and devoted middle school teacher, having taught for over 20 years before retiring due to health complications.

As a teacher, she was known for her dedication to her students, even inspiring several to become teachers themselves.

After retiring, she wrote a book on her early experiences teaching, hoping to help fellow aspiring educators.

Outside of teaching, Holli was a beloved and tireless wife and mother, raising two children while fighting a 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

She died stubbornly tending her yard, one of her great joys and labors in retirement.

Her family will remember her wit, her wisdom and her unflinching tenacity in the face of insurmountable odds. She is irreplaceable.

Holli leaves behind her husband, Tim; her children, Sam and Kristina; her daughter-in-law, Pim; her granddaughter, Lylah; her mother, Patricia; and her brother, Gary.

Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2024

