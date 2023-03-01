Obituary - Thomas W. Burke

Thomas Waldo “Tommy” Burke, age 68, unexpectedly went to be in his heavenly home on February 24, 2023.Tommy was born on August 15, 1954, to Lenwood Barnett Burke and Addie Elizabeth Burke in Screven County.He graduated from Screven County High School in 1972 and then attended Swainsboro Technical College.Tommy spent his life in Statesboro, Ga., and enjoyed time with his wife and two girls.He and his wife owned Swim Pro Pools, building commercial pools for 45 years.Later in life, he and his wife moved to Daytona Beach, where they enjoyed afternoon rides on the beach, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and spending time with family.Tommy was looking forward to meeting his first grandbaby in July.Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Lenwood and Bessie Burke; his brothers-in-law, Lewis Oliver and Royce Mathis; his sister-in-law, Diane Burke.Tommy is survived by his wife, Terri Burke; daughters and sons-in-law, Brooke and Forrest Robertson and Sterling and Ryan Su; his nephew, Jason Bolton (Brandy Bolton); his sister, Jane Oliver; his brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Burke; his sister-in-law, Linda Burke; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Church Cemetery in Screven County with the Rev. Karen Zeigler officiating.A celebration of life will be held at Loco’s in Statesboro from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.The family requests that you wear your best red and black as you come share a memory and “cheer Tommy home.”Pallbearers will be John Martin, Frankie Kennedy, Ricky Henley, Ernie Newton, Ambrosio Alpuche, Travis Motes and Dusty Motes.Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Davidson and Barney Allen.In lieu of flowers, any contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or the University of Georgia at https://give.uga.edu.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



