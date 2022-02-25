Obituary - Thomas Lawler

ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. -- Thomas Lawler, age 71, passed away in his home on February 18th.Tom is survived by his wife, Connie; and his stepdaughter, Heather Lesson of Stillwater; his brother, John Lawler of Waterford, N.Y.; and his sisters, Judy Farino Lawler of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and Jean Mazula of Florida.Tom was born and raised in Waterford, N.Y. He married his wife, Connie, on November 24th, 1984, and they shared a wonderful life together, living in Georgia for 20 years and recently starting a new adventure in the state of Washington.Tom spent the last 38 years trying to help others by giving back what he had been given. "Remember that when you leave this earth you can take nothing that you received, only what you have given, a full heart enriched by honest service, love, sacrifice and courage." This quote by Francis of Assisi is what Tom's life was about. He believed in love, family, friendship and helping others.A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad Sttreet (Rt. 32), Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 4-6 p.m.Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Boulevard, Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



