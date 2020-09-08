Obituary - Thomas Jefferson “Tommy” Palmer Sr.

STATESBORO -- Thomas Jefferson “Tommy” Palmer Sr., radio broadcaster, author and blogger, passed away on September 4, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 76.Tommy was born in Daisy, Georgia, on June 7, 1944. He was a 1962 graduate of Claxton High School.He began a career in broadcasting at the age of 16 with WCLA Radio in Claxton. He continued in radio and media for the next 60 years.With one of the most recognizable voices in radio in Georgia, he will be remembered for his work as the host of the GHSA High School Football Scoreboard Show and with Georgia Public Broadcasting and their coverage of high school football and basketball.In addition to those accomplishments, he authored a book, "The Daisy Boys Club," which chronicled his years growing up in Daisy.He is survived by his children, Jay (Amy) Palmer of Blakely, Julie (Tim) Strickland of Pembroke and Jarett (Jennifer) Palmer of Springfield; as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, W.T. and Dorothy Palmer; daughters, Tina and Ginger Palmer; and his brother, William Palmer.A memorial service will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th, at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall.COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social distancing, will be followed.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pittman Park United Methodist Church Fellowship Class.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Palmer family.Statesboro Herald, September 9, 202

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.