Obituary - Thomas Grady Hall Sr.

Thomas Grady Hall Sr., 78, passed away peacefully at home on June 30 under hospice care, surrounded by the family and friends who meant everything to him.

To most people, he was Tom, but to those who loved him most, he was simply "Papa," the title he treasured above all others.

Born in Augusta, Georgia, Tom graduated from Butler High School in 1963. He proudly served his country as a Vietnam veteran before spending most of his career as a painter, first at Plant Vogtle and later as a subcontractor. When that chapter of his life ended, his work ethic didn't. He returned to work, eventually managing the Bingo Palace at Fort Gordon until retiring in 2014.

Tom worked hard, but not because he loved work. He worked because he loved his family. Providing for them, caring for them and making sure they always knew they were loved was the purpose that guided his life.

That purpose was most evident in the love he shared with his wife, Faye. For 38 years, they built a life together filled with laughter, unwavering devotion and countless memories. In the last 15 years of his life, caring for Faye became his greatest calling. He faithfully remained by her side, making sure she was comfortable, cared for and deeply loved every single day.

Being "Papa" wasn't just something Tom was called; it was who he was. He had a remarkable way of making every child and grandchild feel uniquely known and deeply loved. Most recently, his precious Zara proudly held the coveted title of Papa's "#1," a title that always came with plenty of laughter and hugs.

Sunday family dinners, Saturday game nights, trips to Rocky Ford for oyster roasts/low country boils and the annual (grown) grandkids' sleepovers became beloved traditions.

He never met a stranger. His kindness, generosity and welcoming spirit made people feel at home, and if someone needed help, Tom didn’t wait to be asked. He became everyone’s first phone call because he was the steady problem solver who always showed up.

Of course, no one who knew Tom would forget that he arrived at nearly everything at least an hour early. He was fiercely competitive, convinced he knew the answer to just about everything and his legendary mispronunciations became a source of endless laughter that his family will happily repeat for generations.

He loved wrestling, westerns and martial arts movies, music, dancing, shooting pool, dining out and fair food. Whether he was on the dance floor or gathered around a table with family, Tom believed life's best moments were the ones shared together.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Latulippe; his sisters, Patsy Williams, Monica Letulippe and Melodie Anderson; and his son, Bobby Earl Roberts.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Faye Armstrong; his children, Cynthia Knapp (Roger), Thomas Grady Hall Jr. (Janey), Debra Tanksley and Kathy Price (John); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, all of whom were blessed by his boundless love and unwavering presence.

Tom would say his greatest accomplishment was the family he built, loved fiercely and always put first. His absence leaves an immeasurable void, but the love, laughter and devotion he gave so freely will continue to live on in every generation that proudly calls him Papa.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, with the funeral service immediately to follow.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Keith Roberts, Franklin Williams, John Price, Austin Gay, Lewis Beale and Devon Rhodes.

Honorary pallbearers: David Sullivan and Harold Rakestraw.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Gentiva Foundation at https://www.gentivahs.com/patient-and-family-resources/donate/, the charitable arm of Heartland Hospice, whose compassionate care and professionalism brought such comfort to Tom and his family during his final days.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2026

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