Obituary - Tashawn Laron Jones

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tashawn Laron Jones was born August 22, 1978, in Daytona, Florida, to Ronnie and Barbara Smart Jones Sr. He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. He was a graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Fort Valley State University. Afterwards, he served his country in the United States Army.Tashawn departed this earthly life on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia.He is preceded in death by his son, Tamashe’ Jones; his maternal grandparents, George and Jimmie Mae Smart; and his paternal grandfather, Bobby Jones.He leaves to cherish his memory: his sons, Antrell and Marcus Jones; daughters, Tashawna and Sariah Jones; parents, Ronnie Jones Sr. and Barbara Smart Jones; his sister, Baronda Jones; brothers, Rodriquez Lundy, Enrico Jackson, Tony Mobley, Ronnie Jones Jr. and James Jones; paternal grandparents, Helen and Doy Johnson and Betty Jones; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Timotheus Mincey officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2020

