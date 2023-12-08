Obituary - Sylvia Ann Zetterower Hodges

SMYRNA, Ga. -- Sylvia Ann Zetterower Hodges passed away on December 4, 2023, from surgery complications. She was 85 years old.

Sylvia was born on December 22, 1937, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Sallie Pearl Buie and Lehmon Zetterower. She grew up in Denmark and Statesboro, graduating from Statesboro High School in 1955.

Sylvia met Gene in 1951 and they dated until June 19, 1960, when they married in her parents' home.

Sylvia attended some college courses at Georgia Southern, but elected to start working for Georgia Power as a customer service representative in 1957. She continued to work for Georgia Power as a secretary after they married and relocated to Atlanta.

Sylvia gave tours of the new Georgia Power building, Atlanta's first skyscraper at 270 Peachtree, in 1961.

When Gene joined the power company in 1963, they moved to Valdosta, then Tifton, then back to Valdosta in 1964, where her son, Jason Reginald Hodges, was born on December 13, 1966, and then her daughter, Kimberly Hope Hodges, on September 11, 1972.

Gene and Sylvia moved around back to Tifton, then Athens, and Atlanta during Gene's career.

Sylvia worked in customer accounting in Valdosta and then as an operating clerk in Tifton.

She kept active after leaving the power company, volunteering with the Women of Georgia Power for a number of years and serving as the VP of Membership while in Tifton.

Sylvia was proud to be a grandmother to Anna Kathryn Hodges, born April 4, 2001, to Jason and Meredith Hodges.

Gene and Sylvia moved to Clayton, Georgia, in 2003 once they completed her dream house on Lake Burton.

She was an active member of Clayton First United Methodist Church, volunteering with the Faith Builders afterschool program and active in Bible study.

Sylvia served on the board of F.A.I.T.H. (Fight Abuse in the Home) from 2007-2010, then on the advisory board from 2010-2015. Sylvia served as the chair of the Sweetheart Ball in 2010 and on the committee for Rhapsody in Rabun.

She and Gene moved back to Atlanta in 2021 to be closer to family.

Sylvia's faith was unshakable, and every day she studied Scripture and said thoughtful prayers.

She loved to decorate and was an amazing cook. Her notes and letters were legendary. Sylvia was always impeccably dressed and a true Southern lady.

Everyone knew her as a sweet, considerate person who truly cared about others.

Gene and Sylvia were married for 63 years and they were deeply committed to each other.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sallie Pearl Buie (1911-1985), Lehmon Zetterower (1911-1989) and stepfather, Homer Lanier.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Reginald Hodges; her son, Jason, and his wife, Meredith; her daughter, Kimberly; her granddaughter, Anna Kathryn; and her brother, John Charles Zetterower.

The service will be held on Saturday, December 9th, at 2 p.m. at the Clayton First United Methodist Church.

Live-streaming will be available via the church's website.

Visitation starts at noon in the sanctuary and a reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Sylvia to F.A.I.T.H. at faith-inc.org.

Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, Georgia, is honored to serve the family of Sylvia Hodges.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.

If there are any questions, please call (706) 782-9599.

An online memorial register book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.