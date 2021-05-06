Obituary - Susan Marie Arnold Creasy

BROOKLET – Susan Marie Arnold Creasy, 56, passed away May 5, 2021, at her residence.The Bulloch County native graduated from Tate’s Creek High School in Lexington, Ky., earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and her master’s from Georgia Southern University.She taught school in Effingham, Screven and Bulloch counties and was employed at Georgia Southern University.She was very active at First Baptist Church of Statesboro, Life Springs United Methodist Church and attended Liberty Christian Fellowship.She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. John Coleman Arnold Jr.; and husband, Perry Brett Creasy.Survivors include her son, Andrew Brett Creasy; mother, Linda Edwards Arnold; siblings, R. Lee Arnold (Rebekah), J. Lin Lee (Gene) and Pamela G. Mosely (Eddie); nieces and nephews whom she loved and enjoyed hosting “Cousin Camp” at her house during the summers, J. Renee Wedekind (David), C. Alex Lee (Katie), Heather L. Reddick (Cody), John C. Arnold (Leah), Stephen E. Arnold (Megan), Emily A. Balte (Matthew), Sarah L. Mosley, Jackson P. Mosley, Lauren S. Mosley, Caroline M. Mosley; sister-in-law, Ardythe C. Fulcher (Frank), and their children, Todd Fulcher (Summer) and Jeffrey S. Fulcher (Star); close family friends, Janice Wilson, Odette Wilson-Pareky, Hunter and Haley Devendorff; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the funeral home followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel.Interment will follow in Turkey Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery.Remembrances may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.