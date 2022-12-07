Obituary - Sue Nell Baughn

Sue Nell Baughn, age 79, passed away Thursday, December 01, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Fred DeLoach; brother, James Howard (Bill) DeLoach; sister, Hermalean DeLoach Saunders.Sue Nell is survived by her loving husband, Lowell C. Baughn; son, Robert L. Baughn (Marci Baughn); grandchildren, Bevin H. Baughn (Parker Berg); Barrett W. Baughn and Bailey C. Baughn; sister in law, Fredda J. DeLoach; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Parker Berg, Dustin Davis, Cam DeLoach, Alston Dickerson, James Childs and Kayden Childs.Honorary Pallbearers will be Gregg Tucker, John David Miles and Lloyd Hollingsworth.Visitation will be Friday, December 09, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461.The funeral service will be held December 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461 followed by a graveside service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461.Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, GA is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 7, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



